Nigeria records 113 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,224

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 113 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,224.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 27th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62224 cases have been confirmed, 57916 cases have been discharged and 1135 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 113 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (51), FCT (15), Plateau (11), Kaduna (8), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Imo (2), Kwara (2), Delta (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,93569820,029208
FCT6,0085865,34181
Plateau3,6142493,33233
Oyo3,4338142,57742
Rivers2,781742,64859
Edo2,654242,522108
Kaduna2,625702,51243
Ogun2,014941,89030
Delta1,813271,73749
Kano1,74371,68254
Ondo1,666441,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,069241,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina952092824
Osun9231189220
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6162458012
Benue4864043511
Nasarawa47914132513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti33263206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29502878
Anambra2771024819
Niger274325912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto165314517
Taraba140311036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

 

