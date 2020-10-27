Nigeria records 113 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,224

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 113 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,224.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 27th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62224 cases have been confirmed, 57916 cases have been discharged and 1135 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 113 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (51), FCT (15), Plateau (11), Kaduna (8), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Imo (2), Kwara (2), Delta (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,935 698 20,029 208 FCT 6,008 586 5,341 81 Plateau 3,614 249 3,332 33 Oyo 3,433 814 2,577 42 Rivers 2,781 74 2,648 59 Edo 2,654 24 2,522 108 Kaduna 2,625 70 2,512 43 Ogun 2,014 94 1,890 30 Delta 1,813 27 1,737 49 Kano 1,743 7 1,682 54 Ondo 1,666 44 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 24 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 952 0 928 24 Osun 923 11 892 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 0 696 14 Imo 616 24 580 12 Benue 486 40 435 11 Nasarawa 479 141 325 13 Bayelsa 403 1 381 21 Ekiti 332 6 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 3 259 12 Adamawa 257 9 229 19 Sokoto 165 3 145 17 Taraba 140 31 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

