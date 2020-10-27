FG declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eidul-Mawlid

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Aregbesola

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29, 2020, as public holiday to mark this year’s Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

Aregbesola in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday in Abuja enjoined the Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

He admonished Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran in Chapter 4 Verse 59 which says: “O you who believe! Obey God and obey the Messenger, and those from among you who are vested with authority; and if you are to dispute among yourselves about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger if indeed you believe in God and the Last Day. This is the best (for you), and fairest in the end.”

Aregbesola further called on Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country most recently, stressing that Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 still spreading, Oyo government warns

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians and the youth, in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Administration in its effort to build a virile nation, which all citizens can be proud of.

The Minister who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it.

“For it is with more democracy that we can overcome our challenges, noting that the challenges of nationhood that we face are surmountable if we work through the democratic process,” he said while all Muslims a happy Eidul- Mawlid Celebration and all Nigerians a Happy Holiday.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

Comments

