Nigeria records 110 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,330

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,330.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 28th of November 2020, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,330 cases have been confirmed, 62,819 cases have been discharged and 1,171 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (26), FCT (23), Kaduna (20), Katsina (11), Ogun (7), Ekiti (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4) Kano (3), Nasarawa (3) and Niger (2)” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 23,190 921 22,049 220 FCT 6,767 677 6,007 83 Plateau 3,857 153 3,670 34 Oyo 3,721 333 3,343 45 Kaduna 3,064 228 2,789 47 Rivers 2,977 101 2,817 59 Edo 2,696 15 2,570 111 Ogun 2,222 164 2,025 33 Delta 1,824 38 1,737 49 Kano 1,794 39 1,701 54 Ondo 1,728 103 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,096 29 1,039 28 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 1,025 50 951 24 Osun 945 5 919 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 770 30 726 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 662 37 613 12 Benue 496 25 460 11 Nasarawa 491 153 325 13 Bayelsa 445 42 382 21 Ekiti 365 24 335 6 Akwa Ibom 339 19 311 9 Jigawa 331 12 308 11 Niger 298 10 276 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 159 14 139 6 Yobe 94 12 74 8 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

