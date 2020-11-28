Nigeria records 110 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,330

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,330.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 28th of November 2020, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,330 cases have been confirmed, 62,819 cases have been discharged and 1,171 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (26), FCT (23), Kaduna (20), Katsina (11), Ogun (7), Ekiti (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4) Kano (3), Nasarawa (3) and Niger (2)” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,19092122,049220
FCT6,7676776,00783
Plateau3,8571533,67034
Oyo3,7213333,34345
Kaduna3,0642282,78947
Rivers2,9771012,81759
Edo2,696152,570111
Ogun2,2221642,02533
Delta1,824381,73749
Kano1,794391,70154
Ondo1,7281031,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,096291,03928
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0255095124
Osun945591921
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7703072614
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4962546011
Nasarawa49115332513
Bayelsa4454238221
Ekiti365243356
Akwa Ibom339193119
Jigawa3311230811
Niger2981027612
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba159141396
Yobe9412748
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

