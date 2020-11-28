Yuletide: FRSC cautions Keke operators against driving on highways

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Saturday, cautioned tricycle operators popular known as Keke Napep against driving on the Onitsha-Awka-Enugu highway, especially during the Yuletide period.

The State Sector Commandant, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, gave the advice during a training programme organised by the State Government through the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), to educate the operators on how to drive to stay alive as well as curbing insecurity perpetrated with their tricycles, held at Aguata Local Government Headquarters, Ekwulobia, Anambra State.

He warned them against plying the ever busy highway which was often seen for the sake of their love ones.

Kumapayi who was represented by the Command’s Acting Education Officer, Mr Musa Kamal, also warned them to stop driving against traffic, which he noted, caused more crashes and loss of lives and property.

“Most of the road crashes are recorded during the ember months not because the months are bad, but because most drivers throw caution to the wind to flout traffic rules,” he added.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner, Mr Afam Mbenefo, said the State Government placed very high premium on commercial tricycle operators in the state and did not intend to throw anyone out of business because the government understood the implications and consequences of such decisions.

He explained that the sensitisation training programme was to expose them to the need to acquire their licenses and deepen their relationship with the State Government, noting that government was not unmindful of issues of false tickets but wanted them to have direct contact with government to end all forms of obnoxious tickets imposed on them by some elements working against the government.

He informed them that the Anambra State Transport Management Code (ATMC) has been established to identify every Keke driver in the state.

Also the state government has given Keke drivers up to December this year to obtain the ATMC Code number, threatened that no Keke operator will be allowed to operate in the state.

The State Chairman of Tricycle operators, Sylvester Obiora, on his part said the programme was organised for his members to obey and abide with traffic rules in order to save their lives and that of the passengers.

One of the operators, Mr Chidi, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune on behalf of others, shortly after the event, said the training programme was a bold step taken in the right direction to address pertinent issues affecting their means of livelihood, especially at this period where Nigeria is facing recession.

