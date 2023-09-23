In a proactive effort to revolutionise the fight against vehicle-related offences and theft, enhancing national security, the Nigeria Police Force recently unveiled a groundbreaking project: the digitalisation of the Central Motor Vehicle Registry (CMR).

This transformative initiative was announced by the Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Lagos.

The digitalisation of CMR signifies a leap into the future, enabling law enforcement agencies to combat vehicle theft, kidnapping, hit-and-run, use of unregistered vehicles, and tinted windows with unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness.

The streamlined processes and instant access to crucial vehicle data, along with real-time retrieval and response to vehicle-related crimes in the country, promise to be a game-changer in bolstering the nation’s security framework.

Adejobi explained that by seamlessly integrating advanced technology into the CMR, authorities can eliminate the gaps and delays associated with traditional methods.

For instance, it will improve data accessibility and enhance the efficiency of the police in eradicating vehicle-related crimes.

He stated, “This innovative system contributes to reducing crimes by providing comprehensive details and statuses of vehicles, enhancing law enforcement efforts, and serving as a powerful deterrent against unlawful activities.”

The Police spokesperson announced that a network of 37 CMR information centres has been established and equipped to monitor and manage motor vehicle-related information across Nigeria.

“Only the CMR is entrusted with the responsibility of issuing documentation for vehicle owners.”

To embark on this new journey and contribute to a safer nation, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website: https://cmris.npf.gov.ng.

