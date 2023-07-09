The Police High Command has issued a statement urging the public to disregard a recent police recruitment advertisement circulating on social media platforms, describing it as false.

The statement was made by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and was made available to the press in Abuja.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication; and stated unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police established recruitment process, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.”

The statement further added, “The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022/23 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”

It emphasized that the public should rely solely on the aforementioned verified sources and platforms while exercising caution and vigilance to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“The Acting Inspector General of Police has further restated the commitment of the present police leadership to a standardized recruitment process with a view to having more competent and suitable recruit intakes into the policing system in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

