The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, commended the efforts of the organisers of the Kogi Built Environment and Building Materials Exhibitions (BEBN), acknowledging their contribution to promoting Made in Nigeria building materials.

He noted that this effort was gradually creating a positive impact on the state’s economy and making housing more affordable for the citizens.

Governor Bello made these commendations during the dinner night that marked the end of this year’s edition of the exhibition.

He encouraged the organisers of the exhibition not to relent in their efforts to promote made-in-Nigeria building materials and products, asserting that this initiative had the potential to improve the local economy.

He also highlighted that the exhibition was highly appreciated as an economic development initiative by the selfless private sector, contributing to the growth of the state’s economy.

The Governor, represented by Hon. Ibrahim Akoyin, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, urged the BEBM Exhibitions to mobilise professionals in the built and construction industry to support the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He noted that all professional bodies should endorse the APC governorship candidate for the state to witness greater development.

He emphasised that it was imperative for Usman Ododo to continue the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello, as through the continuity of good governance, the people could be guaranteed steady growth and development in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Convener, Hon. Oladipo Makakese Bayode, encouraged practitioners and the government to invest in events that promote indigenous products in the building and construction industry.

This, he stated, would boost the economic growth of the state and the nation at large.

The Kogi Built Environment and Building Materials Exhibition is an annual event organized by BEBM Exhibitions.





The 2023 edition marks the 5th series of the exhibition and was well attended by notable giants in the building and construction industry, such as Dangote Cement Factory Obajana and West African Ceramic Limited Ajaokuta, amongst others.

