Nigeria needs total overhauling —Olajimi

The senior pastor of Highway Sanctuary International Church, Felele, Ibadan, Oyo State, Joseph Olajimi, has said that the Nigeria needs a general overhauling as a result of system collapse at the leadership level.

He said this during a week-long free health medical treatment programme on oral health, organised for the host community which also witnessed a dedication ceremony.

The cleric said that the 1999 constitution (as amended) is defective, adding that the security situation in the country is worrisome while calling on all relevant stakeholders to brace up.

On the 2023 general election, the cleric urged the people not to buy and sell their votes. He advised them to vote for people with the fear of God, saying that only God knows what tomorrow will bring.

He said that the free medical treatment attracted about 60 medical experts from the University College Hospital (UCH), medical personnel within the church and other relevant stakeholders treating over 200 community members on oral health-related matters.

While saying that health- related issues should not be left for government alone, the cleric said that the church had taken the free health medical treatment to many communities since the inception of the programme, saying that oral health was given priority in 2022.

On his part, the head of the medical team from UCH, Dr Idiga Ejiro, of the Community Health Unit, Department of Pennodontology and Community Dentistry, said that it is imperative to prevent oral health disease at the early stage before it becomes complicated as it is a critical issue.

While saying that care of the teeth is very expensive globally, he added that people can die from it if not properly addressed on time.

On her part, Dr Oni Olubunmi, also a member of the team, called for proper sensitisation and education on oral health, saying that health is wealth.

A beneficiary of the programme, Odetayo Oluwatosin, commended the leadership of the church for the free health programme in the community, while Mrs Nike Aderibigbe prayed God to continue to guide and direct the organisers of the event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE