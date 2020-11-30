Nigeria confirms 145 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,557

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,557.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 30th of November 2020, 145 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,557 cases have been confirmed, 63,282 cases have been discharged and 1,173 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 145 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (49), FCT (34), Kaduna (34), Plateau (11), Oyo (7), Bayelsa (5), Taraba (4) and Sokoto (1” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 23,287 785 22,282 220 FCT 6,804 663 6,058 83 Plateau 3,869 155 3,680 34 Oyo 3,728 340 3,343 45 Kaduna 3,098 197 2,854 47 Rivers 2,985 80 2,846 59 Edo 2,696 11 2,573 112 Ogun 2,223 161 2,029 33 Delta 1,824 38 1,737 49 Kano 1,795 36 1,705 54 Ondo 1,728 103 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,102 34 1,039 29 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 1,030 23 983 24 Osun 946 4 921 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 770 30 726 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 662 37 613 12 Benue 496 25 460 11 Nasarawa 493 155 325 13 Bayelsa 450 47 382 21 Ekiti 365 24 335 6 Akwa Ibom 339 19 311 9 Jigawa 331 12 308 11 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 166 1 148 17 Taraba 163 4 153 6 Yobe 100 8 84 8 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

