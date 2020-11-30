Nigeria confirms 145 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,557

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,557.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 30th of November 2020, 145 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,557 cases have been confirmed, 63,282 cases have been discharged and 1,173 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 145 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (49), FCT (34), Kaduna (34), Plateau (11), Oyo (7), Bayelsa (5), Taraba (4) and Sokoto (1” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,28778522,282220
FCT6,8046636,05883
Plateau3,8691553,68034
Oyo3,7283403,34345
Kaduna3,0981972,85447
Rivers2,985802,84659
Edo2,696112,573112
Ogun2,2231612,02933
Delta1,824381,73749
Kano1,795361,70554
Ondo1,7281031,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,102341,03929
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0302398324
Osun946492121
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7703072614
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4962546011
Nasarawa49315532513
Bayelsa4504738221
Ekiti365243356
Akwa Ibom339193119
Jigawa3311230811
Niger298428212
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto166114817
Taraba16341536
Yobe1008848
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

 

