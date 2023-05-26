Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, former special adviser on national assembly matter to former President, late Alhaji Shehu Shagari ,has called on President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to jealously guard the rebirth of the national carrier, Nigeria Air, to ensure probity, and accountability in the operation and avoid the pitfalls that obliterated the first idea”

Yakasai, who made the statement on Friday in Kano, shortly after the Nigeria Air fleet flew into Abuja, stated that the arrival which coincides with activities leading to the swear in of the elected President signal a good omen for the incoming administration.

According to him,”It’s a big one for the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu since it coincides with his inauguration due largely to anticipated economic potentials associated with the venture”

The elder statesman, however cautioned that “Tinubu must ensure probity, and accountability in the operations of the Nigeria Air, suffice to say that we must avoid the pitfalls that obliterated the first idea”

Yakasai revealed that profligacy, mismanagement, and lack of patriotism on the part of staff were among the long list of factors that killed the first idea.

‘Nigeria is lucky to be counted among those who boast of national carrier, stressing that the spillover effect if managed well would boost the economy,” he said

The elder statesman therefore tasked Tinubu to ensure Nigeria Air blossomed under his leadership to further demonstrate Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa.

The elder statesman praised the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari for the parting gift, adding that “you have written your name in gold as far as our Aviation industry is concerned”

