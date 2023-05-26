A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has faulted Friday’s decision of the Supreme Court on the double nomination case against the joint ticket of the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached Court to invalidate the joint ticket.

Reacting to the judgement through a statement, Timi Frank said the court that is meant to be the last hope of the citizenry has become a place of the highest bidder, wondering whom Nigerians offended.

According to the activist, one would be tempted to ask if there is hope in the ongoing Election Petition Tribunal. Would we be surprised if the aggrieved parties are at the end of the day described as busy bodies?

He said: “It is a sad day in Nigeria. The court that is meant to be the last hope of the citizenry has become the place of the highest bidder. Who did we offend as a country? Where in the world do you see judges jump into the arena in delivering judgments? Why would you not decide the cases on their merit?

“This ruling has clearly shown that they are partisan. The hope of the country has been dashed by this singular act. Why would our court decisions be premised on sentiments?

“One thing I will say to our judicial officers today is; many days for the thief but one day for the owner.

“My hope is that God will one day, rescue Nigeria from the shackles of these justices, whereby they will no longer determine who governs us as we expect that our elections will be manned by men and women of integrity, unlike Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his cohorts.

“It is a fact that in Nigeria of today, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) will beg people to go to court because they know our courts have been compromised.

“What happened to the days of Justice Niki Tobi, Justice Anthony Aniagolu, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, Justice Tabai and many more? – Who stood against the military and many odds to deliver very sound judgments that were seen to be fair and just.”

While asking Nigerians not to lose hope, Timi Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said Nigerians should not relent and not be defeated in the face of injustice in the country.





“Are Nigerians surprised? I would say No. I only thought the Supreme Court will take a cue from Kenya to redeem their image as men of integrity.

“In the past few weeks, I have read where the Chief Justice of Nigeria charged the Justices and other judicial officers to be fair and just to all in the delivery of their judgments. As good as this may sound, we would not be deceived by tomfoolery.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said more than that, yet administered the worst election in the history of Nigeria.

“We as a people, reject today’s judgment in its entirety as it epitomizes compromise and it’s a show of shame to Nigeria and the entire world.

“It is good to state at this point that our spirit as Nigeria is very high. We shall not relent and we will not be defeated!

“We shall await the outcome of the Election Tribunal.

It is another opportunity to do the right thing in order to be remembered as Justice Niki Tobi, Justice Oputa, Justice Aniogolu and the like or do the wrong thing and have your name and that of your family destroyed forever.

“Posterity will judge all of us at the end of the day.”