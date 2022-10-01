Nigeria @62: NIPSS DG tasks Nigerians to elect credible, capable leaders in 2023

As Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary of independence, Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Ayo Omotayo, has urged Nigerians to put aside their differences and use the upcoming general elections in 2023 to elect credible and capable leaders to steer the country’s affairs.

The Director-General in a 62nd independent anniversary message signed by the Institute Head, Public Affairs, Professor Sola Adeyanju, said it is the belief of the institute that the improved environment in the electoral system, particularly the boldness of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the reviewed Electoral Act, will go a long way in ascertaining that the will of the people prevails during elections.

Professor Omotayo called on political parties, electoral management bodies, security agencies, CSOs, observers, politicians, electorates and all other players in the electoral process to play according to the rules and promote peace and unity in the country.

“As the apex think-tank of Nigeria, the National Institute is convinced that, in spite of all the challenges facing our country, our collective efforts and desire are ingredients of hope for a bright future.

“The large young population that is agile, skilled, enterprising and focused, is a big asset in our strive to take Nigeria to higher heights and raise her head in the comity of nations in the world. There is no doubt that harnessing these humongous human resources should be the resolve of all Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this independence anniversary, the National Institute enjoins all Nigerians and Nigeria to keep the flag flying and make the harnessing of the huge human and material resources that abound in the country possible. Let us together create the enabling environment for love, justice, peace and unity to reign, as we work “towards a better society,” he said

He stated that Nigeria has come a long way in sustaining its independence and the path to nationhood, and that government at all levels has contributed in various ways to fostering unity and peace among Nigeria’s diverse people.

His words: “We have grown together and achieved progress by placing Nigeria among the great countries in the world. We have shared moments of joy and sorrow together. As is normal with the evolution of nations, there are bound to be challenges along the line.

He said:” Our joy is that, despite the challenging moments, we have not wavered; rather we have weathered all the storms. You will agree with me that we have had more than a fair share of challenges, having to go through the storms of colonialism, the unfortunate civil war, coups and counter coups, military rule, and a myriad of problems associated with the entrenchment of democratic spite.

“Through all these, we still emerged as a single united nation, resolved more than ever before to remain together and succeed as a nation.”

“Today, with that same resilience, we are set to face and sure to conquer the economic, security, political, and socio-cultural challenges in our quest and match towards building a greater nation. The government, against all odds, has displayed unwavering resolve and very strong determination to triumph in this regard and ensure that “the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

