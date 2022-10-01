Independent Day: We must vote credible leaders in 2023 for a better Nigeria, NLC tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has charged the entire citizens of the country to reject the incessant excuses of the political class, and rather join workers and youths of the country in pursuit of a better Nigeria where the provision of decent work, a living wage, quality education, security of life and property, a better living condition, infrastructure and socio-economic development are the priority of the government.

NLC in its Independent Day message signed by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the President, noted that workers have been at the forefront of the fight for a greater and better Nigeria where dreams of the citizens for better living conditions could be achieved.

“The working people of Nigeria have refused to give up on their dreams for a better and greater country. This is the reason most of our talented and dedicated workers have refused to leave the country despite the allures of better pay and living conditions abroad. It is this bright dream that has kept many of our health workers in Nigeria despite the fact that their counterparts earn a fortune, but they have decided to stay here and continue serving their fellow compatriots.

“Many of our lecturers and other university workers whose services are highly sought after outside the shores of our country have remained here despite several disappointments from the system because the Nigerian dream still beats in their hearts. The same goes for our primary and secondary school teachers, our pilots, our farmers, our traders, our artisans, our engineers, our surveyors, our lawyers, our civil servants, our armed services personnel.”

The Labour Centre went on to say; “As we commence active political campaigns for the 2023 general elections, we urge our compatriots (men and women) to ask our politicians how they plan to take the Nigeria of our dreams from our hearts and put it in our workplaces, our paychecks, our homes, our legal instruments, our schools, our hospitals, our roads, rails, inland waterways, our courts, and our shared spaces.

“We must do ourselves the justice of a lifetime by voting into political power only credible candidates who assure us by their sterling antecedents, attributes, attitudes and aptitude that our collective dreams of a great, prosperous and united Nigeria will never die.”

Further, on why all Nigerians must shun ethnic and religious discrimination and sentiments in the crucial decision of changing the story of Nigeria from worst to better through the 2023 general elections, NLC said; “Nigerian youths have led the way in showing us that the politics that will deliver the Nigeria of our dream are the type that must transcend religious and ethnic bias.

“The Nigeria of our dream is a Nigeria where university students will not stay at home for seven months simply because elected public officials prefer to send their kids abroad and forget the kids of workers and the poor at home. The Nigeria of our dreams is a Nigeria where the government will not allow citizens on board its own train services to be killed, maimed, kidnapped, and brutalized in the bush for nearly seven months now and the government appears helpless.

“The Nigeria of our dreams is a country where infrastructure works – where there is adequate electricity to power the potentials of our youths and working people of our country – where public schools and public hospitals are mostly free, affordable, and efficient.

“The Nigeria of our dream is where workers are paid living wages and earn decent minimum wages without having to negotiate endlessly with government and subsequently when eventually negotiated fight state Governors for months on end for the minimum wage to hit workers’ bank accounts. The Nigeria of our dream is a country where the government takes its role as the moral compass of society seriously and so does not threaten workers with “no work, no pay” and still expects workers to abdicate their right to “no pay, no work”.

“The Nigeria of our dream is a country where our pensioners are paid their entitlements as and at when due without needing to be subjected to the humiliation of queuing up for hours on end. Our dream country is workers are paid their gratuity immediately after they disengage from public service and are not made to wait endlessly by self-serving elected public officials who award underserving pensions and other eye-watering severance packages which are usually delivered upfront even before they leave public office.

“The Nigeria our heart yearns for is a country where Production Economy replaces Consumption Economy – where our factories and agricultural plantations are revitalized and where our young people can find gainful jobs. It is a country where public refineries work and where mass importation of refined petroleum products with all the severe socio-economic dislocations is made a thing of the past.

“Our dream Nigeria shows the way by using continental and global instruments such as African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inspire other African countries that a socio-economically emancipated Africa is possible.

“The Nigeria of our dream is a country that works for everyone – where there is the rule of law, where every citizen has a sense of belonging wherever they are and do not need to live in perpetual fear of lurking evil. It is a country where our women are free from every form of mental and physical harassment and violence.





“Our dream Nigeria is a country where there are actual and affordable public services and infrastructure including well-maintained roads with decent drainages, potable public water supply, and a clean environment. Our dream country is a country where public transport works. It is a country where there is zero tolerance for out-of-school children and where no mother needs to die trying to give life.”

