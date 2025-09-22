NAFDAC engages stakeholders in Niger on regulatory compliance

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has held a stakeholder engagement meeting in Minna, Niger State, aimed at strengthening regulatory activities and improving services to stakeholders.

Speaking during the meeting, NAFDAC’s North Central Zonal Director, Pharm. Kenneth Azikwe, stressed the importance of feedback in the agency’s operations.

“For us in NAFDAC, we believe in feedback. We want to hear from you to see how we can improve the services we are rendering, know your challenges, and see how we can add to the solutions we are proffering,” he said.

Azikwe highlighted the agency’s upgraded NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS), which enables product registration without physical presence.

“Our activities are online. All you need to do is visit the agency’s registration platform on NAPAMS, introduce yourself, and update your data,” he explained.

He encouraged stakeholders to take advantage of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Registration Scheme, which allows the registration of low-risk food products using minimal facilities, assuring that NAFDAC would guarantee their safety.

The meeting also focused on pharmacovigilance. Azikwe urged stakeholders to report adverse drug reactions using the Net Safety App.

“Don’t keep quiet. Report such products using your phone through the app. Once you complain, we have officers monitoring it, and an investigation will be launched to withdraw the drug if it’s unsafe,” he added.

He further called on operators in the agrochemical and chemical sectors to register as groups or associations to obtain the necessary licences and certifications. This, he said, would help NAFDAC regulate the use of chemicals more effectively.

Azikwe also advised stakeholders to embrace the Green Book, a database of registered products, by downloading the app to verify whether a drug is duly registered.

In his welcome remarks, Niger State Coordinator, Pharm. James Kigbu, appreciated the diverse group of participants, describing the meeting as crucial for fostering dialogue and collaboration.

“This gathering is crucial for fostering open dialogue and collaboration as we strive to be on the same page, working together to ensure regulatory compliance, safety, and responsible business practices. Your feedback today will help us in decision-making, improve processes, and help us manage your expectations,” he said.

Stakeholders, including the Agrochemical Association, Industrial Pharmacy of Nigeria, and the Supermarket Owners Association, praised NAFDAC for the initiative, describing the engagement as an eye-opener. However, they appealed for a review of registration fees, which they described as high.

Other stakeholders in attendance included the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Islamic Medicine and Prophetic Medicine Association, and the National Association of Environmental Health Officers of Nigeria.

