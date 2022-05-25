Niger PDP postpones gov primary over disagreement on identification of delegates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary in Niger State was forced to be postponed to Thursday following a protest by four aspirants over the mode in which delegates are being identified for accreditation for exercise.

Party faithful had thronged the party’s secretariat along the three arms zone as early as 8 am on Wednesday, but their hopes were dashed when four out of the five aspirants vying for the Governorship ticket insisted that the delegates can only be accredited if they identify themselves properly.

The four aspirants, Alhaji Sani Idris Kutigi, Alhaji Sidi Abdul, Former Minister of Sports, Barrister Abdulrahman Gimba and Engr Abubakar Isah Jankara had threatened to stage a walkout if their demand of ensuring proper identification of all the proposed 800 delegates are not carried out.

Tribune Online learnt that the four aspirants held an emergency meeting at one of the offices in the Secretariat after which they approach the Chairman of the State Electoral panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on their decision.

Engineer Abdullahi Isah Jankara who spoke on behalf of other aggrieved aspirants said the exercise can only go ahead if each of the delegates can properly identify themselves with either a national driver’s licence, National identity card or International passport.

The Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Mr Ewhrudjakpo, who attempted to pacify them pleaded that the 25 local government chairmen be allowed to identify their members all fell on deaf ears, as they insisted on their demand.





Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi, the aspirant seen as the favourite to clinch the ticket was seeing quietly seated in the delegates’ stand among a handful of his supporters.

The protesting aspirant later approached the head of the security team headed by an Assistant Commissioner of police, Adedeji Taiwo to register their displeasure, but he politely inform them to put it in writing.

Chairman of the Governorship Electoral panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo apparently downplaying the crisis inform journalists the exercise will continue but may start late even when our Correspondent had him informing Professor Jerry Gana, Dr Shem Zagbayi Nuhu former Deputy Governor that he has directed all delegates to get means of identifying themselves and shifted the exercise to Thursday.

