Fayemi appoints 14 perm secs, eight others

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of fourteen permanent secretaries, two general managers and six executive secretaries for the state Civil service.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday said the appointment was in line with the administration’s resolve, “to further strengthen the leadership of the Ekiti State Civil Service for greater service delivery.”

He added that the appointments were confirmed after the appointees were successful in the Information and Communication technology examination, civil service procedures and general knowledge.

The new permanent secretaries are ; Oluwole Adeola, Modupe Akinbolawa, Patrick Adesola, Kikelomo Faseluka, Gbenga Adejumo, Babatunde Jegede, Julius Jolumo, Oyenike Kayode-Ojo, Bosede Adaran and Olasunkanmi Alabi

Others include; Michael Omolayo, Victor Arogundade, Oladele Ogunsemoyin and Olusola Adeluyi-Femi.

Those appointed as general managers are Olusanya Adetoye, and Michael Oyeniran.





The new Executive Secretaries include; Samuel Ojo, Matthew Famuagun, Thomas Oguntuyi, Adebimpe Ayodele, Bukola Faluyi and Bosede Jegede.

