The National Cash Transfer Unit in Niger has trained 333 facilitators to enrol 219,125 beneficiaries in the second phase of the National Social Safety Nets Project Scale-Up (NASSP2-SU) in the state.

The head of the Niger State Cash Transfer Unit, Malam Suleiman Hussaini Kpange, disclosed this during the one-day step-down training held at the Safect Hotel in Minna on Monday.

He said NASSP2-SU has three components, such as Economic Shock Response (ESR-CT) Rural, Economic Shock Response (ESR-CT) Urban, and Extended Regular (ER-CT) for existing cash transfer beneficiaries.

Kpange said beneficiaries of ESR-CT were selected from the National Social Register and Rapid Respond Register, while beneficiaries of ER-CT are existing beneficiaries in the NBR.

He said the beneficiaries would benefit from N25,000 per month for three months, adding that the implementation for ESR-CT was six months while ER-CT would receive a twelve-cycle payment.

He said the purpose of the training was to equip facilitators with basic skills and techniques on how to enrol beneficiaries of both ESR-CT and ER-CT.

He urged the trainees to pay attention to the training and ask questions in areas they don’t understand to apply skills and techniques learned in executing the task ahead of them.

He warned those with plans to perpetrate any form of deceitful activity, adding that the programme has zero tolerance for fraud and any officer found wanting would be dealt with decisively.

In her remarks, Hajiya Hauwa Mohammed Bako, focal person and special adviser to Gov. Umaru Bago on the National Social Investment Programme (SIP), advised facilitators to be diligent in their duties.

“You should be very diligent and not make the mistake of repeating names; concentrate well; and learn what you will be taught here today,” he said.

She said the NASSP2-SU programme was in line with the Bago-led administration’s agenda of ensuring the welfare of the citizens, urging the trainees to ensure the smooth running of the project to attract the governor’s attention.

