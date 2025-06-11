Niger govt to establish market development authority

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed plans to create a market development authority aimed at regulating and controlling markets in the state.

Bago stated this during a condolence visit by former Niger State Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu at the Government House in Minna, over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa LGA of the state.

He emphasised that markets have long been managed by local government authorities and individuals lacking expertise in local government administration.

He noted that the establishment of the market development authority aligns with the new local government administrative system.

Furthermore, Bago explained that this initiative is part of a broader vision for Niger State, designed to address existing challenges and rectify anomalies in market management.

A bill to formally establish the market development authority is currently awaiting passage into law by the State House of Assembly.

Aliyu expressed concern over the illegal sale of spaces in the Abdulkadir Kure Market, indicating that the local government council has strayed from the original plan for the market.

He commended Bago for the initiative to create the market development authority, which he believes will significantly improve market management and address ongoing issues.

