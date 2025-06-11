ADC holds convergence of coalition partners’ summit in Adamawa

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) today held a convergence of coalition partners’ summit ahead of the 2027 general election in Yola.

The party’s state chairman, Mr. Shehu Yohanna, while declaring the summit open, said the Convergence of Coalition Partners aims to share a unified vision on how to strengthen alliances and work together for a better Nigeria.

Mr. Yohanna commended the National Chairman and the National Working Committee for their unwavering support and guidance in ensuring the success of the coalition partners’ summit.

He noted that “the visionary leadership of the Chairman has been instrumental in shaping our party’s direction and purpose.”

“As we convene today under the theme Strengthening Alliances for a Better Nigeria, we recognize the urgent need for collective action to reclaim leadership and restore Nigeria’s former glory,” he said.

He emphasized that “our coalition partners are crucial to this endeavor, and I commend their commitment to our shared vision.”

Mr. Yohanna called on the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and the entire People’s Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Adamawa State to join the coalition and work together to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance.

“The African Democratic Congress, Adamawa State Chapter, is intact and united. Every organ of our party is in harmony, with no factionalism at the state, local government, or ward level.

“We are an inclusive party, and our doors are open to welcome new members who share our vision for a better Nigeria,” he added.

Mallam Muhammad Usman Shuwa, a former gubernatorial candidate of the ADC in 2023, in his address, emphasized the need for the coalition, stressing that the APC-led government has failed Nigerians and that there is a need to come together to save Nigeria and democracy.

Similarly, a senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullah Speaker, said the coalition involves all political parties in Nigeria, with the exception of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and APC.

He added that other groups in the coalition include civil society organizations, faith-based groups, women and youth organizations, as well as the labor movement.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Dr. Richard Awoshiri, in his presentation titled Engaging Stakeholders in Fostering Good Governance in an Evolving Democracy, urged the coalition to look inward, identify failures, and build on its successes for the coalition to thrive.

The summit drew participants from political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs), academia, and youth groups.

