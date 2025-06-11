UBEC increases quality assurance funding to five per cent

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has announced the increase of allocation for quality assurance from 2 per cent to 5 per cent of the matching grant to state governments in line with the renewed commitment of the Commission to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of basic education across Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open a 3-day refresher training and strategic meeting held in Abuja.

The training programme was attended by Zonal Directors, Quality Assurance Officers, and Directors of Quality Assurance from the 36 States and the FCT, where the issue of the new quality assurance reporting template and related tools were to be discussed to further improve the learning outcomes in schools across the country.

The UBEC Executive Secretary maintained that the enhancement of the UBEC quality assurance funding signals the Commission’s firm commitment to improving learning outcomes through data-driven decision-making and stronger accountability systems in public schools.

“In recognition of the importance of quality assurance, UBEC management has reviewed the allocation from 2% to 5% of the matching grant to states. This was officially unveiled at the 26th Quarterly Meeting of UBEC Management with Executive Chairmen of SUBEBs held in Makurdi, Benue State on 25th and 26th May, 2025.”

She noted that this increase goes beyond financial support, but a strategic investment in system reform and educational standards, saying that quality assurance is a central pillar of the UBEC 2025–2028 strategic blueprint and called on all stakeholders to align with the evolving standards and monitoring tools.

While commending the Department of Quality Assurance for organising the timely training, she urged participants to approach the meeting with open minds and solution-driven thinking.

“We are not just here to review reporting templates, but to deepen our understanding of how to use data to drive meaningful improvements in teaching and learning,” she said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) of UBEC, Rasaq Olajuwon Akinyemi, emphasised the critical role of quality assurance in strengthening the education system and commended the participants for their commitment, saying that the training aims to deepen their knowledge, equip them with modern tools and strategies, and enhance their capacity to evaluate and improve education standards.

He encouraged active participation to ensure better learning outcomes nationwide and wished everyone successful deliberation.

Earlier, Madam Ada V. Ogwuche, the Director of Quality Assurance, emphasised that refresher training is essential in today’s dynamic educational landscape, aligning with the vision of UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, who is committed to repositioning the Commission for better outcomes.

Ogwuche described the UBEC quality assurance funding as a continuous, internal culture that demands improved capacity among evaluators, urging participants to fully engage, collaborate, ask questions, and embrace change.

“Quality Assurance is not just a one-time event or an external commitment. It is a continuous internal commitment. It is a culture, and central to this culture is the capacity of our evaluators.

“I want to, therefore, use this opportunity to appreciate the Executive Secretary for her vision and dedication to improving education in Nigeria. She has been so supportive and strongly advocating for the repositioning of our monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. Therefore, we must make conscious efforts in our attitudes and professional conduct to align with the ongoing reforms.”

In his remarks, Mr. Owolabi Dele, Director of Quality Assurance at Ekiti SUBEB and Dean of SUBEB/UBEB Directors, highlighted the significance of the meeting in promoting excellence in health education and overall educational quality.

He encouraged active participation and teamwork to maximise the value of the training, stating that through joint efforts, Nigeria’s educational system can be strengthened to meet the evolving needs of students and educators.

“Through this meeting, we are not only enhancing our expertise but also strengthening the foundation of our educational system that nurtures minds, builds vision, and drives national development,” he said.

