Niger State Government has restated the commitment of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led’s administration to support Arabic Language and Islamic education in the state.

The government gave the assurance while speaking through the Secretary to the State Government( SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane on Tuesday at the 17th National Conference of the Academic Society for Arabic Language and Literature in Nigeria (ASALLIN) held at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University,{IBBU} Lapai.

The SSG disclosed that the present administration in the state has continued to enhance teaching and teachers of Colleges of Arts and Islamic Studies through the building of infrastructure and provisions of instructional materials.

According to the SSG, “a curriculum for the teaching of Arabic and Qur’an has been developed for primary schools in partnership with Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Foundation, adding that this followed the recruitment of Arabic and Qur’anic Teachers to implement the curriculum in the state”.

He further explained that Arabic has impacted its rich culture, literature and technology towards the development of the country, promoted commerce and helped boost businesses across Arab countries that Nigeria trades with while forging mutual understanding and exchange of ideas through diplomatic relations.

Matane stated further that despite the progress recorded in Arabic and Islamic Education in the country, there are still subsisting challenges ranging from the dearth of qualified and poorly motivated Arabic teachers at all levels of education.

The SSG thereby commended ASALLIN for its laudable initiatives over the years and urged them to deploy more resources in the areas of Arabic education research including the use of social media.

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Mashood Mahmood Jimba, President of the Academic Society for Arabic Language and Literature in Nigeria (ASALLIN) said the theme of this year’s conference “Arabic Research and Creative Works in Nigeria and the Attainment of National Goals” was carefully chosen to further explain the contributions of Arabic language and its scholars in the country to the nation building and national goals.

Jimba commended Nigerian scholars of Arabic language and literature for showing capacity and a high level of competence through contributions to scholarly debates on modern trends in Arabic and literary studies.

Also in his separate remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Prof. Adamu Abu Kasim welcomed participants to the conference and wished them fruitful deliberations.

Meanwhile, highlights of the event include the presentation of awards to deserving Arabic scholars and goodwill messages.





