As part of efforts to block leakages and boost revenue generation, the Niger State Internal Revenue Service (NGSIRS) has flagged off harmonisation of revenue collection aimed at reducing the multiplicity of taxes between tiers of government.

Chairman of the Niger State Internal Revenue Generation, Mohammed Madami Etsu, said at the official flag-off in Suleja Local Government Area of the state that the efforts were to block leakages and boost revenue generation for the state.

The chairman, who was represented by Aminu Baba, Acting Group Head, Tax Operation Group, Aminu Baba (NGSIRS), added that the efforts were to make the collection process less cumbersome and consolidate it to attract more investors.

“The practice in the past was that the state government would come and collect taxes, levies, and charges, and the local government staff would also come to collect their own.

“At the end of the day, you will see so much uncertainty in the system on who is paying what and who is responsible for what.

“Tax harmonisation will give a consolidated back notice containing all taxes, levies, and charges that business owners are to pay to the state and local governments in a year,” he said.

He added that henceforth, all tax collections will be done through ICT platforms and Points of Sale (POS) terminals to give taxpayers confidence that their monies are going directly into state government funds.

He explained further that the process would give taxpayers ideas of how much they were to pay for a year without having to live in fear of uncertainty, as well as reduce the burden on taxpayers.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Suleja Local Government Council XD fr, Alhaji Ishaku Bawa Ibn, described the tax harmonisation as a welcome development and pledged the council’s total support to increase revenue generation for the state.

“We have already sensitised our people and various associations that cash collection as revenue is no longer accepted,” he said.

Also, Consultant Presumptive Tax with NGSIRS, Malam Masu Danjuma, said the said Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, was poised to see the state come in the top 10 among revenue-generating states in the country, stressing that Suleja LGA was one of the priority areas to help in achieving the New Niger agenda.

