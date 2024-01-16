Worried by the recent incessant incidents of kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, and other similar incidents across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, to personally coordinate the upscaled security strategies emplaced to decimate perpetrators and immediately restore normalcy.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

According to the statement, the iGP gave the directive on Monday during a crucial meeting he convened with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads to address the rising concerns surrounding insecurity in the country.

The statement pointed out that the IGP expressed deep concern over the unfortunate events and emphasised the need for decisive action to curb such heinous crimes.

According to it, during the meeting, which centred on a comprehensive review of current security challenges, strategic planning, and the deployment of tactical resources to tackle emerging threats, the IGP emphasised the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape.

It added that the tactical squads of the Force were briefed and directed to intensify efforts on the deployment of proactive measures to prevent criminal activities and protect citizens.

According to the statement, while reassuring Nigerians, especially residents of the Federal Capital Territory, of improved security, the police boss underscored the significance of community engagement and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to gather information, enhance trust, and foster a collective effort in combating criminal elements.

