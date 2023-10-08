The Minister Ministry of Niger Delta Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh has raised concerns about the deplorable state of roads in the Niger Delta Region, noting that the roads can be described as an emergency situation that needs urgent attention.

Engr Momoh made this observation when members of the Akoko Edo Elites, led by Hon. Member Representing Akoko Edo Federal Constituency and former Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives RT. Hon. Peter Ohiozojeh Akpatason paid him a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja recently.

Speaking, the Minister noted that his recent tour of the area of the Ministry revealed that “we have a lot of challenges as far as infrastructure in the south-south region is concerned”.

He said, “The state of the roads is not only in an emergency situation, but that the situation is so bad that you cannot access one state from another, and the region is like a forgotten area,” he said.

Responding to the request of the group on the need for government to fix access roads in Akoko Edo in particular and indeed the region, Engr. Momoh, also a former member of the House of Representatives, explained that Proposals made to the House in this regard usually come back disjointed, making it difficult for such projects to be delivered within the time frame.

However, he assured the delegation that by the time the Ministry commences its operation, “we would require the support of members of the House of Representatives and other stakeholders in the region to address the concerns of infrastructure in the Niger Delta Region,” he noted.





Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation of Akoko Edo Elites, Hon. Peter Akpatason, while congratulating the Hon Minister on his appointment, also highlighted some road projects that are of serious concern to the people of Akoko Edo.

He urged the Minister not to relent in his efforts to ensure that the situation of roads in the region is given the desired attention.

