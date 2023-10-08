The Nigerian Army High Command has said that the Service would soon commence nationwide military exercises to ensure the safety of Nigerians during and after the forthcoming yuletide season.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this to Defence Correspondents in Abuja at a Media parley on the coming exercise, explained that in line with the Nigerian Army Training Directive for the year 2023, troops of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with Sister Services and other security agencies would be conducting training exercises across the country from October to December this year

Gen Nwachukwu stated that the exercise designed to improve individual and collective professional competence would dovetail into real time operations to tackle various peculiar security challenges in the geo-political zones of the country

He says “The exercises are codenamed ‘GOLDEN DAWN III’ in the South East, ‘ENDURING PEACE III’ in the North Central and ‘STILL WATERS III’ in the South-South and South West.”

“Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III, taking place in the South East is aimed at tackling security challenges such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, communal clashes and sundry crimes which become more pronounced in the build-up to the yuletide, when many citizens return home to celebrate.

“The exercise will focus on enhancing the capabilities of our troops in intelligence gathering and effective, proactive response to criminalities. With the exercise, we aim to improve the security in the South East and ensure the safety of the populace during the period that will culminate in the yuletide.

He further explained that “Exercise ENDURING PEACE III, taking place in the North Central, is primarily to address farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, ethno-religious conflicts and terrorism, among others.

“The exercise will equip our troops with the necessary skills to combat banditry, including hostage rescue operations, intelligence-driven raids and effective coordination with other sister services and security agencies.

He added that “Exercise STILL WATERS III, taking place in the South-South and South-West, will target the menace of cultism, robbery and kidnapping. It will equally seek to address the challenges of pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage.

“The exercise will also focus on securing critical infrastructures. Our troops would be trained on advanced surveillance techniques, rapid response tactics and the use of technology to effectively counter pipeline vandalism. By conducting this exercise, we aim to curb economic sabotage, protect national assets and ensure a stable environment for economic growth.”

He pointed out that the Nigerian Army recognized the importance of collaboration and synergy among various security agencies in boldly confronting the country’s security challenges.

According to him, “Accordingly, the Nigerian Army has been working closely with sister services and other agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service among others, to ensure well coordinated and effective responses to these threats. Joint training exercises and intelligence sharing will be key components of our approach.r

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army was fully resolute and committed to surmounting emerging security challenges in troubled parts of the country. Through the upcoming training Exercise STILL WATERS III, Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III and Exercise.

ENDURING PEACE III, adding, ” We project to enhance the capabilities of our troops, improve synergy with sister services and other security agencies and ultimately ensure the safety and security of the populace.”

