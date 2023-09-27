In a concerted effort to promote the image of the Niger State government and effectively communicate its activities, the Hon. Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman, has engaged information officers from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state for effective information management.

This robust engagement was aimed at fostering better coordination and collaboration among Information Officers to ensure accurate and timely dissemination of government activities in the state to the general public.

The Commissioner explained that she recognizes the crucial role Information Officers play in shaping public perception and maintaining that positive image of the government must be sustained.

She thereby emphasized the importance of their roles and encouraged them to work collectively towards a common goal with efficient synergy.

Hon. Mamman however admonished the officers to adopt a proactive approach in sharing government’s initiatives, achievements and policies with the general public, noting that the ministry is collaborating with the counterpart Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to develop a working website for all ministries in the state, that will be domiciled and managed by ministry of Information and Strategy.

She recognised and appreciated the challenges of information Officers in terms of having the required working tools and assured that all the requirements will be captured in the next year’s budget.

The commissioner added that the ministry will be creating Social Media handles such as; Facebook, Twitter, among others for all information officers to be posting the activities of their various MDAs.

In her remarks during the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Aishatu Nuhu Yelwa, expressed dissatisfaction with some of the information Officers’ attitude towards their primary assignments and warned that such behaviour would not be condoned.

Meanwhile, the meeting highlighted the government’s dedication to improving its image and enhancing public perception while officers took turns to ask questions and expressed themselves.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE