Niger begins training for education managers, head teachers

NIGER State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has flagged off a master training for education managers who will step down the training to 3,219 head teachers of public primary schools in 25 local government areas of the state in preparation for school reopening.

The executive chairman of the board, Dr. Isah Adamu, made the disclosure at the (NSUBEB) conference hall, Old Secretariat, Minna, the state capital on Thursday.

“The board engaged in training experts in Education Management and Administration in preparation for resumption and examination purposes for the Primary 6 exit class, while we take into cognisance the COVID-19 protocols.

“We are training 25 education managers in non-pharmaceutical protocols to enable them step the training down to various primary schools across the 25 local government areas of the state,” he said.

He explained that the objective of the training was to inform the participants on measures to take for safe reopening of schools and how important administrators, teachers and pupils are in safe school reopening.

“We must understand how to safeguard ourselves, teachers and pupils from being infected with COVID-19 and to know what are needed for safe reopening amidst COVID -19.

“After the training, Niger State government will fix a date for resumption as we are expecting 500 government-sponsored pupils to sit the common entrance examinations.

“The pupils we are expecting to take the entrance examination we are going to provide all the necessary requirements, including face masks, face shield, soaps, sanitizers, running water buckets and infrared thermometers.

“We are going to spend about N10 million for 500 pupils that will be taking the examination on COVID-19 requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the director, Teacher Professional Development, NSUBEB, Malam Salihu Gonna, said that radio and television jingles on sensitization and awareness had been ongoing in parts of the state since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…