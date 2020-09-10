TRCN certificate now mandatory for promotion in colleges —Registrar

THE registrar and chief executive officer of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, has insisted that charlatans will no longer have any place in the classrooms in Nigeria, as measures are being put in place to remove unqualified teachers from the system.

He said it is now mandatory for lecturers in colleges of education to produce their TRCN certificate and licence as part of criteria for promotion.

Ajiboye spoke in Abuja when he received the executive members of Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on courtesy visit to his office, where he also hinted on plans to ensure that teachers in the country attend mandatory continuous professional development programme to qualify for promotion in line with the career progression policy document already in place.

He maintained that the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination was introduced as a gate-keeping measure in ensuring that only qualified teachers are allowed to teach at all levels of education in the country.

According to him, the best way to improve on the quality of education in the country is to first improve on the quality of teaching that will naturally translate into improvement of quality of education delivery to the citizenry.

He said: “There is no profession that does not have a gate-keeping measure. In Africa, Nigeria is a trailblazer. Apart from Nigeria, the only other country that joined us in conducting Professional Qualifying Examination for their teachers is Ghana. Ghana recently had their third examination.

“When I came to TRCN, what I met was that people just brought their certificates and got registered, but I said no, that was not correct. If you want to be a chartered accountant, you have to pass ICAN or ANAN. If you want to be a professional lawyer, you have to go to the Law School. You can graduate with LLB, and if you don’t want to practise, you can stop at that; but if you want to practise as a lawyer, you have to pass the bar exam.”

Ajiboye insisted that teaching which is the ‘mother of all professions’ must be properly regulated to checkmate the activities of unqualified persons that have taken over the profession in the country.

He said, “Other teaching councils around the globe now respect certificate issued by TRCN more, because they know that the certificate does not come cheaply. And that is the way to go. As we move ahead, we will introduce other things.”

