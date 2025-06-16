NIGCOMSAT launches second phase of accelerator programme

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd has announced the launch of the second phase of its flagship Accelerator Programme, aimed at boosting innovation in the nation’s space technology ecosystem.

The programme will formally kick off on 18 July 2025 in Abuja, under the theme “Innovation in Orbit: Empowering the Next Generation of Space-Tech Entrepreneurs.”

This year’s cohort will focus on harnessing satellite and space-based technologies to deliver transformative solutions in agriculture, healthcare, education, climate resilience, robotics, logistics, and digital infrastructure—key sectors critical to national and global development.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Programme Coordinator, Mrs Maureen Nzekwe, revealed that the first phase of the programme, which ran in 2024, attracted 281 applications, with 35 promising startups selected to proceed to the final Demo Day scheduled for October 2025.

She highlighted a notable increase in female-led startups, reflecting the programme’s commitment to gender inclusion and the empowerment of women in science and technology.

In her remarks, NIGCOMSAT’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative: “Placing space technology in the hands of Nigeria’s brightest innovators is a bold step towards sustainable national development.

“This accelerator is not only a platform for nurturing viable tech solutions but also a catalyst for redefining Nigeria’s role in the global space economy,” she said.

The accelerator will begin with an onboarding session on 20 June 2025, followed by a series of intensive workshops, mentorships, and business development sessions.

Startups will also undergo product refinement and investor-readiness training, leading up to the highly anticipated Demo Day, where they will pitch to a panel of investors, policymakers, and international stakeholders.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), alongside key private sector partners, innovation ecosystem builders, and venture investors.

With this initiative, NIGCOMSAT is positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for space-tech innovation and entrepreneurship, while reinforcing its mandate to advance digital infrastructure and technological self-reliance.

