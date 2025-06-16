Tinubu signs bills to establish three tertiary institutions in Abia, Imo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law three bills sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, establishing the Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State; the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende, Abia State; and the Federal University, Okigwe, Imo State.

The institutions aim to provide quality education, research opportunities, and cater to the educational needs of the South East region.

The Federal College of Education, Bende, will offer full-time courses, teaching, instruction, and training in technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management.

It will also conduct research in the development and adaptation of techniques and provide for the appointment of a provost and other officials to oversee the administration and discipline of students, among other related matters.

ALSO READ: TETFund gets N1.024trn education fund accruals in five years — NEITI

Similarly, the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende, Abia State, will offer high-quality medical education and training through undergraduate and graduate programs in various health-related fields. It will also conduct research in medical sciences, health policy, and healthcare delivery to advance knowledge and improve health outcomes.

The university is expected to enhance human health and well-being through education, research, and service delivery.

The proposed Federal University, Okigwe, Imo State, will also provide quality education and research opportunities to meet the educational needs of the people.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Kalu expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for signing the bills into law and appreciated the Senate, his colleagues in the House of Representatives, and Nigerians for their strong support.

He added that the establishment of the institutions marks a significant milestone in promoting education and development in the region.

Hon. Kalu urged the people of the South East to continue supporting the Tinubu-led government, promising more dividends of democracy.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE