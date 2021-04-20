NHIS pledges assistance as Plateau State commences implementation for workers, others

UNDER the oversight of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Plateau State Government has commenced the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) for its workers and citizens, with the enrollment of 28,091 beneficiaries.

Flagging off the scheme at the Government House in Jos, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, said the state had began its journey towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with the commencement of enrollment.

He stated that Plateau State and its local governments, by law have set aside two per cent of their consolidated revenue fund to finance basic health care.

He expressed the belief that concerted efforts being made by all tiers of government in the state will drive down the maternal mortality rate on the Plateau. The governor was represented by his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Mohammed Sambo, said a strategic plan to bring 20 million Nigerians annually under health insurance in the next 10 years has been put in place, adding that the BHCPF was an integral part of accelerating the drive towards attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

Sambo, who was represented by NHIS zonal coordinator, North Central ‘B’, Mrs Monica Saror, gave the assurance that the Scheme will continue to provide technical assistance to ensure seamless implementation of the programme.

He added that ICT equipment was being deployed to link state health insurance agencies with the scheme as part of the overall plan to establish a real-time operation and data sharing health insurance e-ecosystem.

According to him, attainment of Universal Health Coverage is encapsulated in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration next level agenda for health care, adding that the scheme has continued to enjoy huge support from the minister of health, minister of state for health and the entire ministry.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Plateau State Contributory HealthCare Management Agency (PLACHEMA), Dr Fabong Jemchang Yildam stated that the state government had made available its counterpart fund of N100 million to match N337 million received from the Federal Government under the programme for 2019.

He pointed out that 325 health centres and 52 secondary health facilities have been accredited for use by beneficiaries across the state.

He stated that ICT hardware had been deployed across the accredited health centres for registration and enrollment.

