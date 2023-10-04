The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pharmaceutical manufacturers and Drug Management Organisations (DMOs) to strengthen local manufacturers and guarantee medicine security in Nigeria.

The Director General of NHIA, Prof. Nasir Sambo in his welcome address at the signing of the NHIA Medicines Supply Initiative (NMSI) explained that the initiative will help to reduce the cost of medicines especially that of intravenous fluids which will reduce by as much as 50% of current market price.

While speaking further, Sambo said on his assumption of duty in July 2019, and as part of his “Rebranding Agenda”, stakeholder engagement was held with the pharmaceutical manufacturers and companies, with the aim of proffering solutions that would ensure the eradication of out-of-stock syndrome.

“As a follow-up to the engagement, I inaugurated the NHIA Medicines Supply Committee on 19 February 2020. The Committee submitted its report in June 2020 and adopted branding of NHIA medicines and other health products as the way to go in order to eradicate out-of-stock syndrome as well as ensure the quality of its medicines.

“It also recommended the setting up of an implementation Committee to bring the initiative to fruition.”

He also point out that the initiative of branding NHIA medicines and other health products is to facilitate the supply of affordable, acceptable, accessible, available and quality medicines and other health products.

“The initiative is to enhance the production of high-quality medicines that will inspire the confidence of users. In order to bring this initiative to fruition on August 18%, 2020, the medicines supply implementation Committee. The Committee had its inaugural meeting on 24 September 2020.

He also disclosed that the Membership of the Committee which was drawn from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and others, produced the NHIA Medicines Supply Initiative Guidelines, which was presented to Stakeholders and adopted.

“The NHIA has chosen seven States (Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Niger, Osun and Sokoto states) and the FCT for the pilot phase of implementation of this initiative.

“On April 5% 2022, the NHIA placed an Advert in National Dailies for the Expression of Interest by Pharmaceutical Companies and Drug Management Organisations (DMOs) who wish to brand medicines for the health insurance eco-system and DMOs who wish to provide supply-tailored services within the ecosystem.”





“A total of 44 submissions were received from Pharmaceutical Companies and DMOs. The submissions were scrutinized and synthesized by the selection Committee and 20 companies and 8 DMOs were selected to provide services for the initiative.”

Sambo therefore stated that negotiations were held with the selected Pharmaceutical Companies and DMOs.

“After the negotiations, an agreement was reached with 12 Pharmaceutical Companies and 8 DMOs as 12 Pharmaceutical Companies will be branding 33 products for the health insurance ecosystem in the first phase.” He added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE