A pregnant woman, Fatima Abdulsalam, who recently gave birth to triplets (baby boys) at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, Zamfara State, has received donations from the state government in the form of cash, grains, and baby kits.

Presenting the items on Wednesday evening, the Zamfara state commissioner of the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Development graciously presented the welfare package to Fatima Abdulsalam.

The welfare package included bags of assorted grains, cash, textile materials, baby kits, and baby milk.

Dr Nafisa Maradun, the Commissioner for Women, Children, and Social Development, explained that the assistance was aimed at supporting the parents in nurturing their new babies.

“I am appealing to pregnant women in the state to cultivate the habit of visiting hospitals for antenatal care to avoid the risk of stillbirths and pregnancy complications,” the Commissioner urged.

The parents of the triplets expressed their gratitude to the state government for the support and prayed to Allah to bless the administration of Governor Lawal.

In attendance at the presentation were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Development, Dr Habibu Yalwa; the Medical Director of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital; the Director of Child Development, Hajia Hauwa Tukur; and other Directors of Ministries in the state.

