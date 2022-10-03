NGX lifts suspension of Royal Exchange’s shares trading

THE Nigerian Exchange Limited has lifted the suspension placed on the shares trading of Royal Exchange Plc.

In a letter to the investment community sent through the website of the local bourse, NGX noted that having filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, and unaudited financial statements for the quarters ended 31 March and 30 June 2022, Royal Exchange’s shares suspended since July 1, 2022, has been lifted on September 27, 2022.

“In view of the Company’s submission of these financial statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, which states that the suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of The Exchange,” the notice stated

“The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC were initially notified of the suspension, that the suspension has been lifted.”

Trading license holders and the investing public are hereby notified that the suspension placed on trading on the shares of Royal Exchange Plc was lifted on September 27, 2022,” it read.

