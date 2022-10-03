eTranzact list additional 2.6bn shares

THE Nigerian Exchange Limited has listed the additional shares of eTranzact International Plc on its board.

A sum of 2,565,433,333 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each arising from the conversion of N5,772,225,000.00 Zero Coupon Unsecured Subordinated Irredeemable Convertible Debenture stock to equity at N2.25 per share was listed on the local bourse on September 28, 2022.

According to the notice on the NGX website, “Trading Licence Holders are hereby notified that additional 2,565,433,333 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of eTranzact International Plc were on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

With this listing of the additional 2,565,433,333 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of eTranzact have now increased from 6,634,566,483 to 9,199,999,816 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE