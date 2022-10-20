NGX: Investors earn N7.2bn as equities market rebounds marginally

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Investors earn N7.2bn, Sell-offs on Airtel Africa, Equities investors lose N18.1bn , MTNN losses further dip, Geregu Power's 2.5bn shares , Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%, BUA Cement losses further dips , Equities investors lose N19bn, Equities market dips by 0.10% as investors lose N28bn, Local stock market decline, Bullish sentiment dominates market, stock market closed week, Bears persists to second consecutive week, Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade, stock market hits 7th-day, Local stock market opens week weaker by 1.2% as investors lose N312bn, Equities investors lose N6bn, Equities investors lose N90bn as market dips by 0.3%, Banking stocks lift local bourse marginally, as investors earn N12bn, Equities investors gain N5.6trn, stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, was positive as All Share-Index rebounded by three basis points (bps) to settle at 44,332.21 bps amid renewed bargain-hunting activity.

Buying interest in tickers such as Japaul Gold, Wapic Insurance, Dangote Sugar, Stanbic IBTC and AIICO Insurance pushed the ASI to the green zone, as their respective share prices jumped by 7.69 per cent, 5.88 per cent, 3.92 per cent, 3.57 per cent, and 1.75 per cent.

Despite the gain recorded on Thursday, the market remained on track for a weekly loss. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 3.78 per cent.

At the end of trading activities on Thursday, investors earned N7.24 billion to their equities investment as the market capitalisation rose to N24.14 trillion.

Market breadth, however, closed flat with 16 losers recorded against 16 gainers. On the performance board, UPDCREIT led fifteen 15 others on the gainer’s table having appreciated by 8.93 per cent, while Beta Glass topped 15 others on the laggard’s log after its share value depreciated by 9.98 per cent.

Given the rise in the benchmark index resulting from positive sentiment, the majority of the sub-indices tracked closed in the green, with the NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Industrial indices advancing by 0.22 per cent, 0.20 per cent, and 0.09 per cent, respectively. The NGX Banking index and the NGX Oil/Gas index, on the other hand, declined by 0.82 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.

Analysis of market activities showed week outing as trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 12.87 per cent.

A total of 119.22 million units of shares valued at N3.20 billion were exchanged in 2,909 deals.
Fidelity Bank led the volume chart with 39.36 million units traded while Airtel Africa led the value chart in deals worth N1.76 billion.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

NGX: Investors earn N7.2bn as equities market rebounds marginally


NGX: Investors earn N7.2bn as equities market rebounds marginally

You might also like
Business News

How to be successful while being self-employed

Business News

CBN, AMCON announce sale of Polaris Bank

Business News

CBN, NIBSS to launch National Card Scheme for Nigeria

Business News

Online shopping: What to know before ordering products

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More