NDE trains youths on local crafts, quick-fix skills in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training in local crafts and quick-fix demand-driven skills for no fewer than 100 unemployed youths in Ekiti state.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while speaking during the flagging off of the schemes in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the training were newly introduced by the agency to address the rising growing unemployment rate in the country.

Represented by the state coordinator, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG explained that under the Technocultural Crafts Training Scheme(TECRATS) fifty youths would be trained for three months, while the remaining beneficiaries would be engaged for a month in the quick-fix category.

On the craft making, he said, “ It is a three-month scheme that will gainfully engage Nigerian youths in local crafts like Mat Weaving, Bead Stringing, Cap & Hat Weaving, Pottery and Leather Works and so on. This is geared towards revamping the practice of our local/indigenous crafts so that they do not die, but repackaged and channelled towards self-employment and making money. On a broader scale, scheme also has high attraction and opportunity for foreign exchange earnings.

“Quickfix Demand-Driven Training Scheme is a short-term training lasting for one-month designed to impart skills like Beauty Therapy/Gele Tying, Barbing, Soap Making, Basket Weaving and Small Chops on unemployed persons to enable them to become skilled and proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively towards the economic growth of the society.”

He advised the beneficiaries to be committed to the training towards acquiring the skills that would change their lives for the better and make them employers of labour in society.

“Go ahead, be an employer of labour and generate money for yourself. Do not expect the government to do everything for you; this opportunity you are given, maximize it!” he said.

