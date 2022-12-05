NGO empowers, donates to orphans in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation, The Orphan Empowerment Society (TOES), has reached out to orphans at the Oyiza orphanage home in Ibadan to empower the children with skills and to donate some items to them.

The event themed ‘From skill to the bank’ was held on Saturday at the premises of the Oyiza Orphanage and Foster Foundation located at Oke Ado.

The founder of TOES, Olugbenga Ogunbowale, in his remarks, stated that, apart from the Ibadan event, more states in Nigeria and other African countries like Botswana and Sierra Leone will hold the grand finale of the empowerment program on December 17.

Ogunbowale said he founded TOES, in 2016, to empower orphans with free vocational skills and tools (so they can earn an income), free medical care and food (so they can live a healthy life), and relief materials (so they can have the basic necessities of life).

According to him, TOES has empowered over 25,000 orphans across 17 African countries.

He lamented that orphans have to cope with lack and poverty at such a young age, adding that, “If you grew up with one or both parents who fed you, nurtured you, and sent you to school, you may not realize just how privileged you are.”

The Oyo State coordinator of the organisation, Toyosi Onajinrin, stated that they were at the orphanage to extend love to the orphans, to empower them with skills, and to donate relief materials to them – which is in line with the mission of TOES.

Onajinrin stressed that with the skills and training they gave the teens, they will no longer solely depend on the orphanage or other people and organisations that donate things to them for survival.

“The training and the donations will not end today,” he said. “We will continue to check on them from time to time to see how they are benefitting from the skills we taught them and also to donate more to them.”

The organisation’s Oyo State skills acquisition coordinator, Titilayo Hamzat, said the teens were trained in skills like interior decoration, bow tie making, peanut making, soap making, and basic digital skills.

“It was heartwarming to see the amazing crafts the teenagers created after we trained them,” she said.

The coordinator of the orphanage, Idris Farouq, stressed that organisations like TEOS and their volunteers are the ones encouraging orphanage and foster home operators in the work they do.

He thanked TEOS for training the children, donating relief items, and showing them love during this festive season.

“The children know the circumstances that led them to alternative care organizations. Impact like these go a long way in enhancing their psycho-social and mental well-being,” Farouq said. “It makes them know that society cares for them.”





One of the caregivers of the orphanage, Nkechi Obi, said she was happy that TEOS remembered them, and that the skills the children were taught will help them now, and in the future.

Speaking about the food, school items and other relief materials donated to the orphanage, she said they will utilise them well for the benefit of the children.

Some of the orphans spoke about how they felt about the gesture of the organisation.

Deborah Obasogie, who is seeking university admission, said that she was happy with the free training because if they went elsewhere for it, it will cost them money. She added that the skills will help them later in life.

Precious Rafiu, who is also seeking university admission, said she was happy that TEOS visited them. She added that she was glad that some people out there still remember them and that with their help they are living and faring well.

The items TOES donated to the orphanage included a variety of food items, soft drinks, clothes and shoes, stationery, and back-to-school packages.

The event featured music, dancing, games and interaction between the volunteers and the children, and other social activities.

