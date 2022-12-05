Police deploy more men in search of kidnapped Benue commissioner, others

Police in Benue State have intensified efforts to rescue the abducted Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, and the three others.

The commissioner was abducted alongside his driver, aide, and one other on Sunday while traveling along Otukpo/Ado road.

According to a police source, two teams from the divisional police in Otukpo, men of Operation Zenda and Safe highway were said to have been deployed.

“The command has intensified efforts in rescuing the kidnap victims with the deployment of two teams of our divisional police in Otukpo.

“Also, men of Operation Zenda and Safe highway have all been deployed to the area,” the police source said.

Family source also informed our correspondent that the abductors have opened contact with the family of the commissioner and demanded N5 million ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers actually contacted the commissioner’s family through the driver’s telephone.





According to the family source, “Yes, the kidnappers have contacted the family of the commissioner using the driver’s phone and demanded N5 million.”

Meanwhile, the State Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, explained that the incident happened at about 6:20pm in a forest along Otukpo/Ado road.

In a statement issued on Monday, Anene said that police officers who were on patrol sighted a vehicle parked by a forest area along Adankari village, Otukpo-Ado road.

“Shortly after the vehicle was recovered, information was received that the Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Ekpe Ogbu who had travelled to Utonkon for a burial was traveling back with three other persons through the same route and was no longer reachable. Immediately, police teams were deployed in search of these victims.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass who visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment, has identified a new route linking the forest to the highway and emplaced adequate security on the road to forestall further occurrences.

“While interacting with Adankari community members,the CP requested them to volunteer information to the police to assist them in the ongoing operation.

“The CP also visited the victim’s family members and assured them of his commitment to rescuing the Commissioner and others held hostage,” the statement read in parts.