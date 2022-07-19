NGF pledges support for Osun Governor-Elect, Senator Adeleke

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday pledged unflinching support for the Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi stated this in a congratulatory letter dated 18th July 2022 and addressed to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The letter read: “Dear Governor-elect, Congratulations.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) wishes to congratulate the Osun State Governor-elect, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on your victory at the just concluded election.

“The NGF is a non-partisan platform of all 36 democratically elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of political affiliations.

“At the forum, all Governors are served equally and respectfully.

“The NGF wishes you success as you take up the challenges that await you in your exalted office.

“The Forum Secretariat assures Your Excellency of its full support as you embark on this new journey towards

elevating your State to a higher level.

“We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to provide outstanding services in line with global best practices and hope that you will in turn trust the Forum’s machinery to at all times provide you professional technical and administrative support.

“We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people.

“Your Excellency, once again, congratulations and welcome to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum,” the letter read.

In line with extant practice, the incumbent Osun State Governor, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola is expected to seize from being a member of the NGF, as soon as Senator Adeleke assume office in November 2022.

