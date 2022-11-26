New season of ‘TurnUp Friday’ with energy gawd, Dotun to debut on DStv, GOtv

TurnUp Friday is back for the third year in a row and has launched on DStv and GOtv on Friday, at 9:30 pm on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family, with new episodes every week.

As with previous seasons, media personality, Dotun, the energy gawd, will host the TurnUp Friday show. It will feature non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, bringing the party scene into viewers’ homes. The show will also have contests, sponsored giveaways, and social media audience interaction through the ‘moment of fame’ section.

TurnUp Friday will provide viewers with all the entertainment they need to experience a delightful holiday. It promises to bring viewers a sweat-free, smoke-free, noise-free club experience right in the comfort of their homes. The show will also have dancers and Nigeria’s most loved hype man, Dotun, to keep things interesting.

Commenting on the return of the Turn Up Friday show, Executive Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “Africa Magic has always explored innovative ways for its customers to showcase their uniqueness and enthusiasm. We are aware that this show accomplishes that goal and more, especially with the ‘moment of fame’ segment. We are pleased with the excitement that Turn Up Friday will provide for our current and potential customers by bringing the world of entertainment straight into their homes.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

National Marketing Manager, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, added, “We know Nigerians love premium entertainment and always want to get the best out of life any day, anytime. For this reason, Pepsi is committed to connecting and sharing memorable moments with our customers through our sponsorship and partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria on Turn Up Friday. We hope this season will help customers shed the week’s stress with great music and a fun show.”

Pepsi returns as the show’s headline sponsor, and Infinix Nigeria as the associate sponsor.

On the show, expect thrilling moments from a pool of talented DJs and performers.