Meta’s FlexNaija event, Teni, Santi and creators flexing in the Metaverse

During this week, Meta brought together music, fashion, art, and comedy content creators to “Flex Naija”, a first-of-its-kind mixed reality event showcasing creativity and imagination as keys to the Metaverse, the next evolution of the internet.

Guests were invited to step into a multi-sensory experience with zones dedicated to key Metaverse entry points, including — Meta Spark Augmented Reality (AR), Digital Collectibles (NFTs), and Avatars. Musical powerhouses Teni, Santi, and Ayra Starr took to the stage with immersive and interactive performances, aimed at inspiring Nigerian creators to ‘flex’ in the Metaverse and explore new ways to connect with their communities. Nigeria was the stage and the world its audience.

Ineke Paulsen, Meta’s Director of EMEA Marketing, said: “The creator community here in Nigeria, and across Africa is exciting to witness, these creators are pushing boundaries and truly having a global impact. We know that creator communities will help to make the metaverse more inclusive and inspiring, with technologies providing limitless opportunities.

“Flex Naija is a celebration of how communities can push the boundaries of creativity and social connection physically and online. This campaign reinforces Meta’s commitment in supporting African innovators and creators in new ways to express themselves. We’re excited to continue this journey in showcasing the power of collaboration in the metaverse.”

