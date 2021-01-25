New NCoS boss laments attacks on custodial centres, pledges improved security

THE Acting Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure, has lamented attacks on some custodial centres by hoodlums and inmates released with little or no resistance, vowing that this will no longer be tolerated.

He pledged that critical attention by his administration would be given to the security of custodial centres across the Country.

Mrabure, spoke in his maiden address to staff at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Headquarters, Abuja, where he assured them that their welfare would be given priority attention in his administration.

He, therefore, charged the personnel to deploy their professionalism in ensuring that custodial facilities are adequately protected from violation by hoodlums.

“A situation where our facilities are attacked by hoodlums with little or no resistance will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

The acting CG eulogized the immediate past Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, for laying a formidable foundation in all facets of the service, promising to develop necessary frameworks to maintain the infrastructure to enhance durability.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr Francis Enobore, on Monday in Abuja said Mrabure stressed that in addition to the welfare packages already on the ground, efforts would be intensified to ensure that promotion arrears are regularly paid.

He equally said that capacity building would be strengthened in other to restore confidence and professionalism in the staff.

He commended the personnel for their sense of loyalty and dedication to duty.

In his words, “without mincing words, the accomplishments recorded by the service are products of your collective commitment, resilience and determination to break barriers and rise above daunting challenges.”

Recall that on January 21, 2021, the tenure of Ja’afaru came to an end after an additional extension of six months granted him by President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental strides in the service.

Pending the appointment of a substantive Controller General of Corrections, Mrabure, being the most senior officer in the service was appointed as Acting Controller General of Corrections.

