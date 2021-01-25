Court directs Kaduna govt to treat El-Zakzaky’s wife for COVID-19

A Kaduna High Court has directed the state government to treat Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenah for COVID-19.

Tribune Online recalls that last week the son of the duo raised the alarm that his mother has contracted the virus.

At the commencement of the trial on Monday, his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), said that the Shiite leader’s wife has COVID-19.

Falana told the court that they applied that Zeenah who is the second defendant in the trial be allowed to visit a medical facility for immediate treatment. He presented the results of Zeenah’s test before the court.

He argued that “the medical facility at the Kaduna correctional centre did not have the needed facilities to treat the virus.

“Today at the resumed trial of the client case, the prosecution brought four witnesses including a medical doctor who testified before the court.

“But we also applied to the court, we drew the attention of the court on behalf of our clients to the fact that the wife of our client, Zeenah had tested positive for the dangerous Covid-19 and she is being treated in the medical centre of the correctional facility.

” We applied to the court that the authorities should take her to a government hospital that has the facility to treat the virus.”

The prosecution, Chris Umar however, did not object to the application.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court then directed the state government to treat the wife of the Shiites leader for Covid-19.

The case was adjourned to January 26, 2021.

