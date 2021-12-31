New faction of APC emerges in Kebbi State

Barely two months to the anticipated National convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a new faction of the party has emerged in Kebbi state under the leadership of Senator Adamu Aleiro.

The new faction has Hon Bala Sani Kangiwa as its new chairman while other members are Hon Sani Dododo, Hon Bello Bagudu, Hon Buhari Aleiro, Hon Samaila Abdulmuminu and Professor Sahabi Mahuta.

Speaking in an interview after their inaugural meeting in Kebbi on Friday, the new chairman, Sani Kangiwa noted that, they want to tell the world that APC in the state is now under its real owners.

While commending the reconciliation committee sent by the national leadership of the party for their efforts to ensure that the party remain one indivisible entity, regrettably he said ‘we have to go our own separate ways.

He noted that the committee failed to reconcile the impasse between the former governor, Senator Adamu Aliero and the state governor, Atiku Bagudu who incidentally is the chairman of the APC governors forum.

‘I want to assure our supporters not to worry as the party is now in safe hands. We have our structure on the ground., he stressed.

According to him,’ ‘for the past two decades, our leader Senator Aliero is the leader of our party. He has been on ground when it comes to politics in our dear state. We know who are the actors and who are the pretenders.

As part of efforts to hit the ground running, he disclosed that,’ we have secured an office where it will serve as our state secretariat, in addition, he said offices will be open in all the local government areas across the state soon

While appealing to their supporters to remain calm, he also enjoined them not to take the laws into their hands.

He also said, ‘We will from now on continue to inform you with developments as they unfold, he declared.

