New Year message: Ortom charges Benue people to be vigilant against terrorists

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged people of the state to be vigilant against terrorists that continue to wreak havoc in their communities.

He also applauded the people of the state and Nigerians in general for their resilience in the face of daunting security and economic challenges in the year 2021.

These were contained in his new year message made available to newsmen in Makurdi by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur.

Ortom in the statement said that Nigerians have demonstrated an indomitable spirit for survival against bitting security and economic situation occasion by the raging COVID 19 pandemic.

He said, “The year 2021 was no doubt challenging but am happy our people rose to the occasion. The lesson of the past year will serve as a useful instrument that will guide us to fruition in the year ahead.

The governor said that the interest and welfare of the Benue people remains his firm commitment, mission and purpose throughout his days off his administration.

He further promised to continue to implement policies, and projects that have a direct and positive impact on the people, saying, ‘this new year will restore hope and confidence in our land’.

Ortom urged the people of the state to be vigilant against terrorists who have continued to wreak havoc in their communities.

The governor further sought the cooperation of the people of the state to make and right choices as the 2023 general elections approach.

