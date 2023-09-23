I welcome every student and other stakeholders to a beautiful and glorious 2023/24 academic session.

To scale through in success in the 2023/2024 school year, it is imperative as students to set new goals to be able to achieve excellence and high moral standards.

An adage says, he who fails to plan, plans to fail. Your school year should be full of determination and hard work. You cannot be determined without goals and that is why you must make up your mind.

Asking yourself some questions will guide you to setting your goals to attaining success.

Where do I want to be next year?

How do I get there?

What are the tools to make me get there?

When should I start ?

Asking these four (4) questions and answering them will serve as a guide on your journey into the new school year.

*If you want to be in a higher class in the next school year, you must be focused and not allow distractions of any sort. Distractions could come from friends, T.V programmes, opposite sex or trivialities.

•You attain success by giving attention to details, mastering your subjects and developing likeness for your studies.

•Your tools to getting success are facts in your subject, consistency and teacher’s instructions.

•Your steps into academic excellence starts now. Your best grades are scored during the 1st term when work is not much. Read your notes up to date, leave no stone unturned and monitor your progress daily.

Lastly, no man attains success, without the help of God. Commit your academics into his hands, trust Him and you will see him giving you the progress and success you deserve.

Enjoy the new school year.

Mrs. Babatunde, Olutosin Olunike, Epe Girls’ Senior High School, Epe. Director/ Principal.

Every new session is an opportunity for a fresh start, to reinforce or consolidate the effort of the previous term and set new target to be excellent or remain excellent as the case may be.

Excellent, in this context, connotes academic and moral excellence.

Each student should ask himself/herself the following questions:

Why am I here?

A question of purpose. It will enhance your focus to avoid distractions (enticing alternatives)

What have I learnt today? This is Periodic Self Appraisal.

It helps to keep you on track.

How can I improve or remain excellent?

It gives confidence and a renewed determination to be successful.

Above all, imbibe godly virtues. Competence may get you to the top, Character will keep you there.

Pastor Oludayo Oke, Director, Toyosi Schools, Ibadan.





My dear boys and girls,

As you begin a new academic session, remember the saying “make hay while the sun shines”. This means that you should seize every opportunity that comes your way to learn and grow. Take advantage of the resources available to you, such as your teachers, textbooks, and online platforms. Engage actively in class discussions, ask questions, and participate in extra—curricular activities. Don’t procrastinate or wait until the last minute to study for exams or complete assignments. By making the most of your time now, you’ll set yourself up for success in the future.

Another important aspect of success is setting SMART goals. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Instead of setting vague goals like “do well in school”, break it down into specific targets, such as “achieve an A grade in mathematics by the end of the semester”. Make sure your goals are measurable, so you can track your progress and stay motivated. Ensure they are achievable, considering your abilities and resources. Keep them relevant to your long-term aspirations and set deadlines to create a sense of urgency. By setting SMART goals, you’ll have a clear direction and be more focused on your studies.

While it’s important to excel academically, always remember that education is not just about personal achievements, but also about making a difference in society. Take the time to think about the impact you want to have on the world someday. Consider the issues that matter to you and how you can contribute to solving them. Engage in community service activities, join clubs or organizations that align with your interests, and participate in projects that promote social change. By learning with the mindset of making a difference, you’ll develop a sense of purpose and become a responsible and compassionate member of society.

Muhammad Abdallah (PhD), is the Head of Administration, Medmina College Ibadan.

