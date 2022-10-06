NES28 to identify critical factors for effective policy implementation ― NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said that the upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) will focus on identifying critical factors for effective policy implementation for sustained economic growth.

NESG in a statement said the summit hopes to discern the imperatives for harnessing Nigeria’s latent human capital wealth as a means of securing our collective future by identifying critical factors for effective policy implementation for sustained economic growth.

Nigeria faces serious impediments to her growth and restoring higher levels of social mobility will be among the most important political, social, and economic challenges that our country will face as we move into 2023.

“Already, we’ve witnessed how frustration over how our perceived stagnation has the potential to destabilize our national institutions and divide our society.

“The longer we wait to address the issue that ensures our future generations are catered for, the more tumultuous our politics will become.

“The cost of countries’ inaction on human development is rising fast. There is growing evidence that unless countries protect and invest in their people, they cannot achieve sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, will not have a workforce equipped for the jobs of the future, and will not compete effectively in the global economy,” the statement read.

It said at an average annual growth rate of 2.5%, Nigeria’s population is projected to reach 400 million by 2050, with young Nigerians accounting for the majority.

NESG further stated that Nigeria’s infrastructure, education, social services and health systems are deplorable and incommensurate with current population needs.

It, therefore, said the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) with the theme “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity” scheduled to hold on the 14th and 15th of November, 2022 in Abuja, seeks to galvanize stakeholders to deliberate on an actionable framework for transformative political leadership and effective governance, to facilitate economic growth and nation building.

It also said #NES28 presents the best opportunity for stakeholders to agree on a consensus on the national and sub-national imperatives for economic security, social justice, conscientious governance, political stability and environmental sustainability.

“#NES28 will also highlight stakeholder actions needed to eliminate barriers to inclusive economic growth and development; Identify pragmatic initiatives to elicit economic leadership at the subnational levels, by adopting a “Bottom Up” approach to economic growth and development and articulate the economic agenda for the incoming leaders in 2023 and beyond.

“The public-private dialogue platform Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#1) was held from February 18-20, 1993. Participants at NES#1 concluded that it is imperative for the private sector to continue the dialogue and cooperate with the public sector.

“Over the past 27 years, national and global policymakers and business leaders have acknowledged that the annual NES is the premier platform for public-private dialogue in Nigeria,” NESG added.





