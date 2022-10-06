APGA Rep candidate donates relief materials to flood victims in Anambra

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), flag-bearer for Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency of Anambra State, in the 2023 general election, Maureen Gwacham, has donated assorted relief materials worth millions of naira to flood victims in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

Presenting the items, at the Internally Displaced Person’s(IDPs) camp in the council area, on Wednesday, Gwacham encouraged the victims to remain steadfast and focused, never to lose faith in God even in their trying times as their plight will soon be addressed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

The hopeful Lawmaker, who visited the camp with her campaign team, however, implored stakeholders irrespective of party affiliation, the clergy, captains of industries and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to come to their rescue, calling for assistance such as medications, mosquito nets, blankets, food items, clothes, shoes etc, to help relieve the victims.

The flood victims, in their separate interviews with Tribune Online, prayed for the APGA candidate and pleaded for her to encourage other relevant stakeholders across the country, to come to their rescue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….APGA Rep candidate

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…APGA Rep candidate

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…APGA Rep candidate

EDITORIAL: Lyon, The Flamboyant Kidnapper

UNTIL his arrest by the police, John Ewa, alias John Lyon, was an internet celebrity. Like the notorious international fraudster Raymond Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi), Ewa frequently uploaded pictures and videos on the internet…..APGA Rep candidate