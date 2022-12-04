NEMA donates relief materials to flood victims in Bauchi

Flood victims across Bauchi State are set to receive relief materials that have been donated to them by the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The materials included food and non-food Items handed over to the state government for onward distribution to the victims who were affected by flood and windstorm disasters in ten local government areas of the state.

While presenting the items to the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, the Director-General, Ahmed Mustapha Habib said that the gesture was to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Habib who sympathized with the victims and the state government over the incident stressed that the agency and federal government are determined to proffer solutions to various forms of disasters across the country.

The Director-General who was represented by the Head of Operations in Gombe, Hajiya Ummunah Ahmad called on the state government to engage officials from the agency during the distribution exercise to ensure transparency.

While receiving the donation, Ibrahim Kashim expressed appreciation for the gesture maintaining that the move would provide succour to the victims.

Represented by Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on General Service, Alhaji Hashimu Yakubu kumbala, the SSG assured that the items would be distributed for the purpose they were meant for.

Items distributed include Bags of Rice, Maize, Beans, Vegetable Oil, Mats, Roofing sheets Cement and Ceiling sheets.

The affected Local Government areas include Kirfi, Alkaleri, Misau, Jama’are, Warji, Shira, Katagum, Darazo, Zaki and Ningi.

